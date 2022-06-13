LUAS identifies over 60 ponds, lakes as additional water resources

KUALA LUMPUR: The Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) has identified more than 60 ponds and lakes throughout the state that have the potential to be used as additional water resources as a long-term preparation if a drought hits the Klang Valley in 2025 as forecast.

Its director Hasrolnizam Shaari said of the total, 21 ponds had been approved by the state government to be widened and deepened to increase the capacity.

“In the first stage, we have updated the status of more than 60 ponds and lakes identified, including the status of the land and its usability.

“We also have received approval from the Selangor government for 21 ponds to be prepared by widening and deepening with the construction will be carried out by the Selangor government’s subsidiary, Kumpulan Semesta Sdn Bhd,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s ‘Koresponden Bernama’ entitled ‘Air Di Selangor: Persediaan Menghadapi Kemarau’, today.

At the same time, Hasrolnizam said LUAS also built other infrastructure to ensure that water from the ponds could be channelled to the water treatment plant, among others, by pumping water before being drained into the river.

Hasrolnizam said LUAS has also developed an application that can record the amount of water available in real-time in preparation for releasing water for use.

Recently, he was reported to have said that the water supply in the Klang Valley will be sufficient for eight months if a drought hits the region in 2025 as forecast.

“Currently, the entire population in the Klang Valley, including Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur, covering 6.5 million residents, receives treated water supply from Selangor with a total daily consumption of 500 million litres. - Bernama