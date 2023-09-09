Lukanisman: MOH needs more gerontological nurses

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is in need of more gerontological nurses who specialise in the care of the elderly, says Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said this was required considering the increase in the country’s ageing population

“Special services for senior citizens are much needed, not only in terms of the doctors, but nurses as well,“ he told reporters after attending the 2023 MOH Training Institute (ILKKM) convocation ceremony for the Sarawak Zone here today.

He said many health centres under the MOH had also applied for more nurses, especially for the emergency and intensive care units.

According to Lukanisman, at present, a total of 310 nurses for intensive care, 48 (gerontology) and 51 (primary healthcare) are being trained in 19 ILKKM nationwide, including three in Sarawak.

Touching on the convocation, Lukanisman said a total of 1,195 diploma graduates received their certificates at the ceremony today, and they were part of the 8,643 MoH personnel who successfully completed their specialisation training.

“We gave out various diplomas among them in engineering, primary healthcare, dentistry and pharmacy,“ he also said.

He added that the next convocation would be held for the Sabah Zone at Dewan Canselor, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) on Sept 23, followed by the one for Peninsular Malaysia at Dewan Seri Perdana, ILKKM Sultan Azlan Shah in Perak, on Oct 24.-Bernama