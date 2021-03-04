Lukas Aket new Sarawak CID chief

KUCHING, March 3: Sarawak-born SAC Lukas Aket has been appointed as the state’s new Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief, effective today.

Lukas, who previously held the post of Bukit Aman’s Narcotics CID principal assistant director (Intelligence/International Relations), will replace acting CID chief ACP Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali.

Zulfikar was the acting Sarawak CID chief after SAC Mat Zani@Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali was transferred to Bukit Aman on Feb 10.

The handing-over of duties ceremonies was witnessed by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail at the Officers’ Mess of the state Police Contingent Headquarters.

Aidi, in his welcoming speech, expressed confidence that Lukas would be able to carry out his duties efficiently as the Sarawak CID chief based on his extensive experience in the police force.

“He (Lukas) had previously held several important posts, among others, as Sarawak NCID,” he said.

Aidi also called on the Sarawak police contingent to give their support and cooperation to Lukas. - Bernama