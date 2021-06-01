Lumpy skin disease detected in Perak cattle

BAGAN SERAI: The Perak Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) has detected cows and buffaloes on a farm in Perak infected with Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

According to State Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman, Razman Zakaria (pix), the discovery was made at a farm in Simpang Pulai.

Following this, the JPV started monitoring other farms in Perak as well to ensure diseased cattle is not traded.

“LSD has been detected in several areas in Asia and recently here, too. It is being closely monitored by JPV and is under control,” he said in a press conference today.

He said it is spread via close contact with infected animals, but does not affect humans.

“The public shouldn’t panic because cattle for slaughter must be approved by the JPV to ensure it is disease free,” said Razman, adding that a penalty of RM25,000 awaits breeders under Section 31 (4)(a) of the Animals Act 1953 for selling the meat of a diseased animal.

LSD cases were reported since 2019 in Bangladesh (July), India (August) and China (August), while in 2020 it was detected in Nepal (July) and Hong Kong (November), and this year in Sri Lanka (January) and Thailand (April).

Caused by a virus, symptoms include a fever, lymph node swelling and nodules on the skin and mucous membranes.

Before the press conference took place, Razman conducted price inspections with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) at Pasar Awam Bagan Serai.

He said there is currently a glut of produce like cucumber, chilli, corn and bananas and that farmers complained that they couldn’t sell their products or had to lower their prices by 30 - 40 sen per kg.

“We’re in talks with Fama to find a solution for the farmers,” he said, while adding that the state government wants to ensure there is neither a production glut nor food shortage. — Bernama