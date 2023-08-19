Luqman resigns as MUDA info chief

KUALA TERENGGANU: Luqman Long has stepped down as information chief of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) today, Luqman (pix) said the decision was made to fulfil his promise to relinquish the post if he failed to keep his deposit in the Terengganu state elections on Aug 12.

“I stepped down from the position of MUDA information chief during the party’s meeting yesterday. This is in line with my pledge,“ he added.

Luqman lost his deposit in a three-cornered fight for the Bandar seat after polling only 372 votes.

Ahmad Shah Muhamed of Perikatan Nasional secured 8,438 votes to win the seat while Armi Irzan Mohd of Barisan Nasional obtained 6,074 votes. - Bernama