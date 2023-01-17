Luxurious lifestyle of three drug peddlers exposed in police raid

GEORGE TOWN: The luxurious lifestyle of two unemployed individuals and an insurance agent through drug peddling, namely methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) and ketamin was exposed through a series of raids by police on Friday (Jan 13).

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said three suspects aged between 22 and 32, were detained and drugs worth RM129,220 and two luxury cars - a BMW and Ford Mustang - valued at RM373,000 were seized.

“Acting on information and surveillance carried out over a week, police raided an apartment in Jelutong, here and detained a suspect while two other suspects were detained at a condominium in Lebuh Gat, here.

“Following the arrest of the three suspects, police seized 151 plastic packets containing MDMA weighing 2,507 grams and valued at RM125,350 and another packet containing ketamin weighing 25.8 grams and valued at RM3,870. The MDMA were laced with lemon and orange flavours,“ he told reporters here today.

He said investigations revealed that the suspects themselves packed the MDMA drugs by mixing flavoured powders used in preparing drinks and distributed the drugs at entertainment outlets in the state.

Mohd Shuhaily said the syndicate, believed to have been actively involved in the distribution of drugs since early last year, were leading a luxurious lifestyle with money earned from the distribution of drugs.

He added that the syndicate sold the drinks flavoured drugs for prices ranging from RM180 to RM250 a packet and the MDMA can easily dissolve in water and has an effect similar to esctasy pills.

“Urine tests on all three suspects was negative but two of them had previous criminal records,” he said adding that the drugs seized can fix the craving of about 800 drug addicts.

Mohd Suhaily said police also seized four vehicles including a motorcycle, RM3,559 cash, two chains, a hand chain, two rings and a locket, all worth RM441,588.

“The overall seizure of drugs, vehicles and other items is valued at RM570,808. Based on the ability of the suspects to use a Ford Mustang and BMW, showed that they were leading a luxurious lifestyle through their illegal activities,“ he said.

He added that the three suspects would be remanded until Jan 20 and the case investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Throughout last year, 101 entertainment outlets were inspected and raided throughout the state and 1,920 individuals screened and from the raids, 404 suspects were detained for various offences related to drugs,“ he said. - Bernama