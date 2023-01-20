Luxury cars, RM22,600 belonging to ex-1MDB lawyer forfeited to govt

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today ordered two luxury cars and cash of RM22,600 belonging to former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) lawyer Jasmine Loo Ai Swan to be forfeited to the government.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid made the ruling after allowing the prosecution’s application to forfeit the rights to the vehicles and the money that were seized from Loo.

The application for the forfeiture of the vehicles and money was made in accordance with Section 56 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (AMLATFPUAA) Act 2001.

The court also allowed an application by a third party, namely OCBC Bank (M) Bhd, which was represented by lawyer Lim Jun Yik, to claim a condominium in Mont Kiara here which was seized from Loo.

“I have examined the affidavits and submission from both parties and decided that the third party’s application to claim the immovable property (condominium) belonging to the respondent (Loo) which was seized on 15 Feb 2021 is allowed.

“The prosecution’s application to forfeit the rights to three more properties, namely an Audi car and a Volkswagen New Beetle car, that were seized on Jan 27, 2021, as well as money amounting to RM22,600 in the respondent’s Maybank Islamic Berhad current account that was seized on Feb 2, 2021, is also allowed,“ said the judge.

In November 2021, the prosecution filed a notice of motion to forfeit the two cars, money and the condominium belonging to Loo.

Loo is said to be a close associate of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, who was also involved in the 1MDB financial scandal.

On Dec 4, 2018, the Magistrate’s Court issued arrest warrants against Jho Low, Loo, former 1MDB executive director Casey Tang Keng Chee, former 1MDB official Geh Choh Heng and Jho Low’s close associate, Eric Tan Kim Loong after they failed to appear in court to face seven charges of money laundering related to 1MDB. - Bernama