Lying to become PM?, Mukhriz asks Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: How can 36 MPs support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, if six of them are backing Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad?

This is the question Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz (pix) has posed to the Prime Minister-elect.

Mukhriz in a Facebook post at about 7.50pm today named the six who backed the former Bersatu Chairman.

Mukhriz Mahathir - Jerlun

> Ir Amiruddin Hamzah - Kubang Pasu

> Syed Saddiq Syed Abd Rahman - Muar

> Dr Maszlee Malik - Simpang Renggam

> Eddin Syazlee Shith - Kuala Pilah

> Mahathir Mohamad - Langkawi”

“Lying to become the PM?” he asked.

Mukriz also, attached a statement from yesterday which stated that Bersatu backed Muhyiddin as prime minister after a meeting attended by 36 MPs.

However, it has been reported, Eddin Syazlee and Maszlee Malik have thrown their support behind Muhyiddin following his appointment as Prime Minister.

Separately, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in a statement from the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office, outlined that it supports Muhyiddin as Prime Minister, but that is not part of the Perikatan Nasional government.

“GPS is not a member of Perikatan Nasional but only as a political entity in Sarawak that gives support to Muhyiddin in the interest of the nation and to save Malaysia from political instability without sacrificing the interest of Sarawak,“ read the statement.

“At this juncture, GPS will only be a political party that is friendly to Perikatan Nasional.”