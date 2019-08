SHAH ALAM: The government will announce its decision on Lynas Malaysia’s licence renewal status by Aug 15 the latest.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (Mestecc) Minister Yeo Bee Yin (pix) said this would be also when the government would announce whether the rare earth producer would have to repatriate its radioactive waste back to Australia, or otherwise.

“Lynas can only apply for a renewal of their (operating) licence 30 days before it expires, which is on Sept 2.

“The company made an application yesterday (Aug 2), so it is still being processed. We will make a decision by Aug 15 and announce it with the full details,” she told reporters after launching the state-level National Science Week at the Selangor Library here today.

State Environment, Green Technology, Science and Consumer Affairs Committee Chairman Hee Loy Sian was also present.

Commenting further, Yeo said on Tuesday, ministry officials would also be having a discussion with several members of parliament who have reservations on Lynas’ operations here.

Asked on anti-Lynas group, Save Malaysia Stop Lynas’ criticism of the company’s operations and its plans to hold a protest on Aug 18, Yeo said every citizen has a right to voice their views.

“I think the government has taken into account views from all relevant parties on matters regarding environment and public safety.

“What I can say is that as far as I am concerned, the decision may not be an ideal one, but it’s still much better than status quo,” she said.

Last May, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Lynas would be allowed to continue to operate in the country.

However, Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh, in response to that decision, was of the view that its radioactive waste must be sent home to Australia as a condition for it to continue operating here. — Bernama