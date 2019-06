PETALING JAYA: Lynas Malaysia has welcomed the comments by Pahang State Exco for Education, Religion and Health, Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad that it is a “gem” in the state.

“Lynas is not an enemy of the people, because in addition to contributing to the state economy, the factory also contributes to social welfare and education,” Syed Ibrahim said at the launch of the Score A Programme for school students on June 17.

The launch was also attended by the Pahang Skills Centre Chairman Datuk Mas’ut Awang Samah, The Academic Management Sector Head, Asiah Hamzah and Lynas vice-president of People and Culture, Mimi Afzan Afza.

Lynas Malaysia is the sponsor of the Score A Programme, a strategic alliance with the State Education Department and Pahang Skills Development Centre, a Higher Education Institution in Kuantan focused on assisting students with Mathematics and English.

A total of 240 students from four schools will benefit from this five-month long programme.

“These subjects are the most challenging for many students on the East Coast of Malaysia,” Mimi said in a statement yesterday.

“By advancing Science, Technology, English and Mathematics (STEM) education, we can help build the next generation of Malaysian leaders. We realised the importance of this as over 70% of Lynas Malaysia staff are under 40 years of age.”

She expressed hope that that the programme would help to mold and build the next generation to achieve Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Vision 2025 for Malaysia to become a self-sufficient industrialised nation.

“Lynas Malaysia plays an integral role in supporting this Vision,” Mimi said. “While there are many challenges in Malaysia today, our community engagement programme is focussed on investing in the future of our communities by advancing education and health.”

Lynas Malaysia has built strategic partnerships with the local higher learning institutions such as Universiti Malaysia Pahang, International Islamic Universities, Pahang Skills Development Centre to continue the advancement of STEM education and to continue to expand the number of schools involved.