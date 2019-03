PETALING JAYA: There is scientific evidence that Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s operations in Gebeng, Kuantan, is safe.

In a statement issued today, the company said a scientific review committee appointed by the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change has shown that its operations posed only a low risk and were in compliance with relevant regulations.

It pointed out that the ministry’s review also understood that extracting rare earths could not be compared with a nuclear plant or thorium or uranium production.

The company was responding to a statement by Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh that its operations posed a health risk to the people in Gebeng.

The statement, signed by its managing director and vice-president for Malaysia Datuk Mashal Ahmad and the general manager in charge of radiation safety, regulations and compliance Prof Ismail Bahari, said the company’s operations only yielded very low levels of radiation, which was not unique in Malaysia.

“The oil and gas industry, tin mining and amang processing also produce radioactive residues. These industries have been in operation for many years,“ it said.

The company also added that it had contributed to the growth of the Malaysian economy, having provided jobs for more than 1,000 people, 97% of whom are locals.