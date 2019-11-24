Lynas shut down not part of PH manifesto: Redzuan

KUALA TERENGGANU: The closure of rare earth processing plant Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd in Gebeng, Pahang is not part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto as is often raised by some quarters, according to Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

Thus, he said all PH MPs should respect the government’s decision to continue with the project.

“PH never promises to shut down Lynas in its 14th general election manifesto, everybody can check that.

“I also call on my colleagues in PH to stop raising the issue and causing anxiety among the people in the area as experts have verified the plant is safe,” he told reporters after attending Terengganu entrepreneurs gathering, here today.

Some 200 entrepreneurs across the state attended the programme, which was organised by the Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia Terengganu chapter.

In another development, Mohd Redzuan said it was time for the aerospace regulations in the country to be reviewed to encourage the development of the industry.

“Malaysia needs to provide a conducive environment in order for the industry to grow and this includes relaxing the regulations, particularly in the flight testing,” he added.

Mohd Redzuan added that compared to other countries such as Australia, Malaysia was far behind in the aerospace industry.

Commenting on news reports about a possible cabinet reshuffle in the near future, the Alor Gajah MP said he would not have any problem if his name was dropped from the cabinet lineup.

“I’m doing my job as entrusted to me, serving the people since July 2 last year. It is up to the Prime Minister,” he added. - Bernama