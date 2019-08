KUALA LUMPUR: Lynas Malaysia has welcomed recent comments by the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad indicating that the export of its Water Leach Purification (WLP) residue will not be a condition for renewal of its operating licence.

The comments were consistent with its existing license conditions and recommendations made by the government’s executive review committee.

“Residue management has always been a key part of Lynas’ planning and operations, and Lynas has complied with its licence conditions which require the residues to be store safely,” its managing director and vice president Datuk Mashal Ahmad and General Manager, Radiation Safety, Regulations and Compliance Prof Dr Ismail Bahari said in a joint statement today.

Residues according to them, are stored in Permanent Disposal Facility (PDF) compliant facilities which have been approved by the Atomic Energy Licencing Board (AELB).

This according to them, was affirmed by the Executive Review Committee which found that Lynas Malaysia’s operations are compliant with relevant regulations, and residue storage facilities are operated in a proper manner.

Mahathir Mohamad had said Lynas could keep rare earth processing waste from its Gebeng plant in Kuantan if it builds and maintains a facility to dispose of its waste.

The premier has also indicated that the export of Lynas water leach purification residue will not be a condition for renewal of Lynas Malaysia’s operating licence.

Mashal and Ismail also said Lynas has complied with its license condition to complete research to identify options to safely reuse the residues.

They said should the preference of the government be a PDF, Lynas Malaysia’s current residue management practices, research, together with international best practice, can be applied to identify options to best utilise the material.

“As an example, there are a number of disused mines in the State of Pahang that require rehabilitation and a PDF can be designed such that it assists in the rehabilitation of this land, providing environmental benefits in a sustainable way.”

The company according to them have deposited US$42.2 million (RM175 million) with the Malaysian government in cash and cash-backed bonds to fund long term residue management.

“We will work with the federal government as well as the Pahang state government and all relevant regulatory bodies to successfully implement these plans,” they said. — Bernama