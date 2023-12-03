LZNK contributes 12,000 packets of rice to Johor flood victims

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Zakat Board (LZNK) sent a total of 12,000 packets of rice, worth RM153,600, to Johor, to help those affected by the flood disaster which hit the state.

The donation, which was sent via two trailers, will be handed over to the Johor government through the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAIJ).

The Raja Muda of Kedah, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin (pix), flagged off the convoy, which also comprised several other vehicles, at the Darul Aman Stadium grounds, here today. Also in attendance was the Raja Puan Muda of Kedah, Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff.

Tengku Sarafudin said that all parties, including corporate bodies, should join hands to help the flood-stricken state and ease the burden of the victims.

“Whichever state that is hit by disaster should be helped, much like Kelantan and Terengganu which experienced it earlier. We need to help ease their burden,” he said when met by reporters.

“It doesn’t matter in what form, as it can be financial, food, electrical items or house repair works,” he said.

Meanwhile, LZNK chief executive officer Datuk Syeikh Zakaria Othman said five corporate companies also contributed to the donation, namely 6,200 bottles of soy sauce and tomato sauce; 1,200 packets of coffee, 2,000 packets of instant noodles and 1,224 bottles of mineral water. - Bernama