SHAH ALAM: Previously located at Kompleks PKNS, the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) branch which closed on July 8 has today reopened for business at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Seksyen 14, Shah Alam.

Its hours – and just for this branch and not the 26 others – are from 1pm-10pm, Monday-Friday, and from 8am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

“This branch was started as an initiative to make it easier for those in the area to accomplish LZS business outside office hours and on public holidays,” said an LZS statement today.

Among the services provided are assessment, zakat (tithe) payment (which can also be done via Islamic credit card or debit card) and a consulting service for zakat distribution, fidyah (fine), wakaf (charitable endowment), sedekah (alms) and non-Shariah compliant funds.

For enquiries, call LZS at 1-300-88-4343. — Bernama