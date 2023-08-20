LZS collects RM562m in tithes until July this year

SHAH ALAM: A total of RM562 million in zakat (tithes) jwas successfully collected by Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS) until July this year, said its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohd Sabirin Mohd Sarbini.

Mohd Sabirin said that of the amount, RM89 million is business zakat and that the entire amount has not yet been audited.

He also explained that business zakat has a big role in contributing to zakat collection in the state.

He said the matter could be seen because out of the total amount of zakat collected in Selangor last year, business zakat contributed as much as RM166 million, which is the second highest after income zakat.

“Selangor has thousands of business entities, whether they are private businesses, partnership companies, cooperatives and so on. Therefore, LZS always aims to increase business zakat collection every year.

“According to the data we received, there are about 40 percent more companies in Selangor that have the potential to pay their business zakat,“ he said in his speech in conjunction with the CEO RUN LZS at Dataran Shah Alam, today. - Bernama