LZS provides three MPVs for frontliners to vaccinate the elderly and disabled

SHAH ALAM: Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS) is providing three multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) for the Vaccine-On-The-Go (VOTG) Squad ferrying health workers vaccinating the elderly and disabled at 265 care centres across the state starting today.

Its chief executive officer, Saipolyazan M. Yusop in a statement said this transportation service was the result of cooperation with the State Health Department in support of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“This is LZS’s contribution towards fulfilling the critical need for vaccination among the community.

“More Selangor residents can be vaccinated fast, so that the quicker we can achieve herd immunity in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and return to normalcy,” he added.

According to the statement, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah graced the launching ceremony and flagging-off of the VOTG Squad at Istana Bukit Kayangan, here, today. — Bernama