LZS receives business tithe totalling RM3.27 million

SHAH ALAM: The Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS) today received business tithe contributions totalling RM3,272,731 from 47 companies and individuals.

The business tithe was handed over at Majlis Iftar Bersama Muzakki dan Penyerahan Zakat Ramadan (IMTIYAZ) 2023 here.

Among the companies were Maybank Islamic Bhd with the highest business tithe payment of RM623,138, followed by Little Caliphs International Sdn Bhd (RM600,000), Bawal Exclusive Sdn Bhd (RM328,659) and KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital Sdn Bhd (RM250,000).

Others were Koperasi Seri Cheeding Bhd (RM207,750), KPJ Kajang Specialist Hospital Sdn Bhd (RM150,000), Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (RM145,581), Futurise Sdn Bhd (RM143,812) and Yayasan Guru Malaysia Bhd (RM120,737.76).

LZS also handed over tithe to four individuals and institutions with a total amount of RM29,217,330.

At the event, nine employers received the Pengiktirafan Muzakki (IKTIRAF).

LZS chief executive officer Mohd Sabirin Mohd Sarbini said that so far, only 30 per cent of companies in Selangor pay their business tithe to LZS.

“This is likely because there are constraints, especially for companies that have many shareholders and need the consent of all of them, in addition to other constraints such as in terms of financial position,“ he said. - Bernama