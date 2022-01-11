LZS to provide assistance to Kampung Bukit Lanchong flood victims

SHAH ALAM: The public does not hear much about the fate of residents of Kampung Bukit Lanchong, near here, which is one of the areas worst affected by flooding last month, with water rising up to three metres submerging parts of the village.

After almost a month there is a glimmer of hope as their plight receives attention from the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS), who went down to the ground today to assess the types of assistance to be given to those affected.

A check by Bernama today found that the effects of the floods could still be seen in the settlements there, including some houses that were damaged by the strong current of floodwaters.

LZS chief executive officer, Saipolyazan M Yusop, who was at the site, said a total of 75 houses were identified in the village badly damaged by the unusual floods.

“We have mobilised a team to conduct a census and review of eligibility, to repair and build houses, and found that 25 asnaf (eligible to receive zakat or tithe) and 50 non-asnaf houses were badly damaged by the floods,” he told reporters when going down to the field to conduct a census and review of flood victims’ houses here today.

“This visit is also a double-edged sword to ensure that the non-asnaf families identified can be counted, and if they qualify and meet the eligibility requirements, then they will be registered as asnaf recipients in Selangor,” he said.

If a non-asnaf family is identified as ineligible and does not meet the requirements, LZS will help channel their information to the state and federal governments to take action to repair the damage to the victim’s house.

On house repair and rebuilding assistance, Saipolyazan said that the LZS had allocated a construction cost of RM93,000 for a house and a maximum repair cost of RM31,500 per house.

He said that currently, LZS would build 32 houses for flood victims and 150 houses would be repaired, starting next month, and efforts to help flood victims would continue with cross-data review with relevant agencies.

At the same time, he said that LZS expected an increase in the number of asnaf this year to almost 72,000, including due to the floods and the end of the moratorium period in December, compared with the existing 65,000 asnaf.

“We are grateful because the collection of zakat last year was estimated at RM1 billion, more than the expected RM900 million, and this amount will help LZS channel aid to those in need,” he said.

Meanwhile, a resident, Sewah Samidjo, 65, said that on the day of the incident, the water rose so fast that it submerged his house, and having suffered from limb deformities due to Congenital Anomalies, it was almost impossible to save himself.

“Thankfully, I was helped by my friend who came at that critical moment and pushed my wheelchair about 1 kilometre away, before being rescued by the military,” said Sewah who is also an LZS zakat recipient.

At the time of the incident, he was alone, while his wife who is also disabled was at a friend’s house, and his daughter who was also disabled was undergoing treatment at the hospital. — Bernama