LZS will cooperate with MACC in investigations involving LZS funds and RTM

SHAH ALAM: Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS) will continue to fully cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigation of the misappropriation of funds involving the board and Radio Television Malaysia (RTM).

LZS CEO Saipolyazan Mat Yusop said the board had also referred the case to the MACC for further investigation and action.

He said LZS had always shared information on zakat (tithe) management activities in Selangor through various channels including the mass media.

“They include publishing television programmes aimed at raising awareness of zakat payment among the people.

“The implementation of the television programme is managed by a professional advertising consultant appointed by LZS in accordance with the prescribed procedure, scope and price of the contract agreed using the funds managed by the collectors,“ he said in a statement, here today.

He added that under the contract, LZS advertising consultant is given full responsibility to deal directly with media companies involved in implementing the contract scope and payment.

Yesterday the media reported that two senior RTM officials had been remanded for nine days until Oct 15 to assist in investigations into suspected misuse of the LZS funds.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the 37-year-old and 40-year-old women were among three individuals arrested to assist in the investigation on the case on Oct 7.

Another was released after the testimony was taken.

Saipolyazan also insisted that the LZS had adopted a policy whereby any supplier or individual could report any attempt or misconduct to the MACC if it involved its staff or any third party.

“LZS also does not hesitate to lodge a complaint to the MACC if it receives complaints of corruption received by the LZS itself and will cooperate with the authorities to ensure that the importance of zakat money is protected,“ he said. — Bernama