M. Indira Gandhi to sue IGP next week

KUALA LUMPUR: M. Indira Gandhi will file a civil suit against Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Her lawyer Sachpreetraj Singh said the RM100m suit is over the failure to track down Indira’s missing daughter Prasana Diksa.

“The civil suit is expected to be filed next week at the High Court,“ Sachpreetraj told theSun today.

He also confirmed the suit will include the IGP as he failed to act on the 2014 Ipoh High Court’s mandamus order.

A mandamus order is a writ that is issued from a court of superior jurisdiction that commands an inferior tribunal, corporation, or individual to perform, or refrain from performing, a particular act which is required by law as an obligation.

Asked if the IGP is in contempt of court for saying that he knows the whereabouts of Indira’s ex-husband K. Pathmanathan (also known as Muhammad Riduan Abdullah), Sachpreetraj said the top cop “is possibly in contempt for not acting on the information”.

“However, this decision will need to be addressed in court by a judge, and needs to be filed separately.

“If the IGP has information on Riduan and Prasana, he has to act on the information because he has been instructed under the court order.

“All we want is for the IGP to take decisive action to return the child to the mother,“ he added.

On Friday, Abdul Hamid reportedly said that police knew of Riduan’s whereabouts and urged him to come forward.