PETALING JAYA: The foreign ministers of Malaysia and Singapore will meet on Jan 8 in Singapore over Putrajaya’s establishment of a permanent Restricted Area for the purpose of military activities over Pasir Gudang with effect from today.

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat visited Putrajaya on Dec 31 to convey a message to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on behalf of his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.

On Dec 25, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia published a Notice to Airmen (Notam).

By this Notam, Malaysia has informed the aviation community of its establishment of a permanent Restricted Area for the purpose of military activities over Pasir Gudang.

The Restricted Area being within controlled and congested airspace will impact the existing and normal operations of aircraft transiting through the airspace, the Transport Ministry of Singapore said in a statement.

We have raised with Malaysia our concerns over the Restricted Area’s adverse impact on civil aviation. Singapore has proposed to meet with Malaysia to discuss its establishment of the Restricted Area, it added.

There are also plans for the transport ministers of both countries to meet soon.