M’sia announces support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has expressed its support for Saudi Arabia in its bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

“Towards this end, I have the pleasure of announcing the government’s endorsement of the kingdom’s bid as the host for World Expo 2030 with the theme ‘The Era of Change: Leading the Planet to a Foresighted Tomorrow’,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Azmin said Malaysia’s expression of firm support is founded upon the confidence in the kingdom’s excellent infrastructure, technological advancement and resources, as well as its forward-looking transformation under a highly capable leadership, so crucial in order to deliver a world-class expo.

He said Malaysia and Saudi Arabia enjoy long-standing and strategic economic, as well as people-to-people ties.

“Malaysia reaffirms the mutual cooperation and support with the kingdom across a broad spectrum of trade, investment and economic collaborative efforts,” he added.

-Bernama