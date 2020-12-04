M’sia capable of meeting food needs

THE nation is capable of producing almost all the basic foodstuff it currently needs, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said.

Based on the national food production rate, the country can produce 90% of poultry, eggs and fish required, he added.

Ahmad said the country had reached self-sufficiency level of more than 100% for local fruits and vegetables, except for mango, coconut, cabbage, chilli and ginger.

“However, Malaysia still depends on imports for some other food items such as beef, rice, vegetables and fruits from temperate climates such as cabbage, onions, apples and oranges to meet domestic needs.”

He said this in reply to Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut), who wanted to know the country’s food security capability.

Ahmad said to ensure continuous food supply, the ministry has identified several new directions in the agriculture sector, including focus on industries dealing with rice, crops, livestock and fisheries, in the next five years.

Optimising land use, increasing application of modern technology in developing quality rice varieties as well as developing high value vegetable and fruit commodities for domestic and export purposes are part of the initiatives.

Increasing meat and milk production through the establishment of the National Ruminant Board for the livestock industry and dairy pilot projects in five dairy valleys are among other measures being taken, he added.

To another question from Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) on the content of the National Audit Report 2018 Series 3 Agricultural Consignment Import Control Activities Management, Ahmad said the ministry had made some improvements based on the National Audit report.