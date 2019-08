PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is committed to providing a conducive environment to encourage the inflow of foreign capital and technology as it strives to remain as the preferred choice for foreign investors, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

Malaysia according to him, was also mindful of the need to strengthen the global competitiveness of Malaysia’s industries.

Speaking during a roundtable session with the international business chambers, themed ‘Empowering Malaysia’s Workforce, Nurturing Talent for the Future’ here today, the Prime Minister invited foreign business communities to share their views on the potential improvements that the country could undertake.

“I look forward to hearing your views on potential areas of improvement, as well as how we can foster greater collaboration and understanding for Malaysia’s continued progress,” he said.

Prior to today’s meeting, Dr Mahathir said the foreign business chambers had been asked to provide input on some of the challenges faced by their members when conducting operations and business activities in Malaysia.

He pointed out that there had been a lot of narratives on Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, innovation, automation, Internet of Things and other technological advancements and their potential impact on all industries.

“We may also say with certainty that Industry 4.0 will change the kinds of jobs needed across all market sectors. It is important to note, however, that while change and disruption are the new normal, talent and their developmental needs continue to be vital,“ said the Prime Minister.

In view of this, Dr Mahathir called on the foreign business community to help drive competitiveness and innovation to create jobs of the future in Malaysia. - Bernama