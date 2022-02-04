M’sia committed to forging new collaboration with Qatar

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has expressed its readiness to forge new collaboration with Qatar, especially in the fields of economy, education and welfare.

Malaysia said it was also ready to cooperate with Qatar in efforts to redevelop Afghanistan, including coordinating humanitarian aid missions.

These are among the main topics focused on by Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, the Prime Minister’s special envoy to the Middle East, during a four-day working visit to Qatar from Jan 31 until today.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister’s special envoy to the Middle East today, Abdul Hadi’s visit to Qatar had received the mandate and approval of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The purpose of this visit is to continue strengthening the existing bilateral ties between Malaysia and Qatar, as well as to discuss issues of mutual interests in the Middle East region and Muslims as a whole,” the statement said.

It added that Abdul Hadi also held meetings with representatives of the Qatari government and its major stakeholders during his trip to Doha.

Abdul Hadi held talks with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani; Qatar Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani; and Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar Lolwah Rashid Mohammed Al-Khater.

Abdul Hadi also held discussions with Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) director-general Khalifa Bin Jassem Al-Kuwari; Qatar Charity (QC) chief executive officer Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari; International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) president Sheikh Dr Ahmed Raissouni; and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan permanent representative of the United Nations Sheikh Mohammed Suhail Shaheen.

Abdul Hadi also met Malaysians living in Qatar and also visited the new Embassy of Malaysia there.

The Office of the Prime Minister’s special envoy to the Middle East said that Abdul Hadi is currently undergoing quarantine at home in accordance with the Ministry of Health ruling. — Bernama