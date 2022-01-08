M’sia Education Blueprint to ensure Orang Asli education transformation

TANJUNG MALIM: The Education Ministry (KPM) is committed to implement Orang Asli Education Transformation programme via the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013 - 2025 to ensure they receive quality and relevant education in line with current needs.

Deputy Education Minister 1, Senator Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon (pix) said among the initiatives included K9 to K11 Comprehensive Special Model Schools.

He said the government through KPM has set up hostel facilities in schools with 100 per cent Orang Asli student enrolment, special programmes for Orang Asli students as well as education transformation programme for the group with the aim of raising the attendance rate as well as intervention programmes for Orang Asli and Pribumi students.

“KPM is also taking the approach via various engagement sessions with the cooperation of government agencies such as the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA), state Health Departments, parents, community heads, non-governmental organisation as well as the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER),” he said.

Mah said in a statement issued by Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) when officiating the 2022 empowerNCER Academic@Perak Orang Asli Integrated programme at the Experimental Theatre organised by NCER with UPSI at Sultan Azlan Shah Campus, yesterday.

Under Budget 2022, Mah said RM275 million has been allocated to the Orang Asli community to raise their standard of living such as providing subsidy, school aid as well as welfare assistance to benefit almost 200,000 people apart from secondary school student pocket money which has been increased to RM4 a day.

In this regard, Mah said the achievement of UPSI in the world university rankings each year sees its capability to realise efforts to develop education in the district of Muallim, Perak and Malaysia.

Therefore, he said the large contribution of NCER in cooperation with UPSI and other education institutions would greatly benefit the community including Orang Asli, parents and educators.

Meanwhile, UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said the university is grateful to NCER and KPM for creating advances in country’s education and making Malaysia as among the best in the region.

Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) Human Capital head Datin Shahdee Ahmad said the programme which began on Jan 2 involved 900 Orang Asli from 15 schools in Muallim, Batang Padang, Kampar, Hulu Perak . Kinta and Kuala Kangsar.

She said the programme is aimed at improving the academic achievement and attendance rate of Orang Asli students especially in the transition phase between Year Six and secondary school via supplementary teaching methods based on UPSI education expert modules such as the basics to read, write and count (3R), sustainability of interest, motivation, soft skills and communication.

Also present in the programme were UPSI deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) Assoc. Prof Dr Norkhalid Salimin, UPSI registrar Helmi Zaifura Abdul Rahman as well as the headmasters from 15 schools. — Bernama