M’sia has adequate palm oil supply to cater to US, EU demand: Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has an adequate supply of palm oil to cater to the demand of the United States (US) and the European Union (EU), said Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the border to border transactions for Malaysia to supply palm oil to the US and EU had already started.

“The Ukraine-Russia war has caused a shortage of other edible oils such as soybean oil, corn oil and sunflower oil. Now the US and EU have no choice but to go back to using palm oil,” she told reporters at the breaking of fast event and the presentation of the Malaysian Rubber Council’s (MRC) aid at the Darul Ehsan mosque, Taman TAR, Ampang near here.

According to Zuraida, this renewed demand for palm oil is an opportunity for Malaysia to prove its benefits which has previously been a victim of pressure and prejudice.

Meanwhile, she said a special committee would meet daily from April 15 to expedite the approval of the recruitment of 500,000 foreign workers in various sectors, including plantations, which were previously suspended.

According to Zuraida, she will travel to Egypt and Qatar on Saturday (April 16) to promote various Malaysian agro commodities including palm oil, rubber and timber.

“Malaysia’s performance in Qatar and Egypt has increased by 50 per cent and it is a good sign,“ she said.

At the ceremony, the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities through its agency, MRC celebrated 300 asnaf (tithe recipients), single mothers and senior citizens.

Zuraida, who is also Ampang Member of Parliament, handed over an MRC contribution of RM10,000 to the Darul Ehsan mosque and RM5,000 each for Surau Ihsaniah and Surau Ubudiah in Ampang Jaya. - Bernama