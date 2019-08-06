M’sia-Indonesia police seizes 2.6 tonnes of drugs worth RM89.6 millions

GENTING HIGHLANDS: A total of 2.6 tonnes of drugs worth RM89.6 million were seized by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) in collaboration with the Indonesian Police in 29 operations throughout 2017 until last month.

Bukit Aman JSJN director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said 99 suspects involved in the smuggling and distribution of drugs were detained in that period.

Despite the number and total value of the seizures were huge, his department was not satisfied with what they had achieved, as the drugs that were smuggled using the sea route showed an increasing trend.

“We will further strengthen our cooperation since 2007 with the Narkoba Bareskrim Polri Indonesia (Indonesian National Police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Agency) ... they also have the intelligence network at their highest level,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after opening the Working Group Meeting between JSJN and the Indonesian National Police, Directorate IV of Narcotics Crime (Direktorat Tipidnarkoba) here, today.

Also present at the press conference was his Indonesian counterpart, Police Brig. Gen. Drs Eko Daniyanto.

Mohd Khalil noted that from the intelligence and surveillance findings showed that the drug trafficking modus operandi using the sea route in the two countries was increasing.

He said police were constantly working with various agencies especially maritime to curb drug smuggling activities in the country’s waters. — Bernama