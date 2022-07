JAKARTA: The Indonesian military will send 36 soldiers to a joint exercise dubbed “Latma Malindo-5 TA 2022” with the Malaysian Armed Forces.

The military exercise is scheduled to be held from Aug 1 to 10 at 10th Parachute Brigade Terendak Camp in Malacca.

Troops from Yonif Para Raider 432 Kostrad will take part in the exercise, said the Indonesian National Armed Forces in a statement.

The joint exercise is expected to further enhance both countries’ airborne troops’ capabilities. - Bernama