M’sia, Indonesia to renew MoU on communications, colloborate in film production

JAKARTA: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) intends to renew the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Malaysia and Indonesia on matters concerning information and communications, besides establishing cooperation in film production.

Its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said it was time for the MoU, which was last signed in 1984, to be renewed in line with current developments in the field of communications and the creative industry.

“I am very pleased because Pak Menteri (Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin) will be visiting Malaysia in October and Insya-Allah we will have sufficient time to submit the memorandum to the Cabinet,” he told a joint media conference with Sandiaga here yesterday.

Annuar, who is currently on a working visit here, was accompanied by the Chargé d’Affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq, National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) chief executive officer Dr Md Nasir Ibrahim and K-KOMM International Division Secretary Mano Verabathan.

Annuar said Malaysia and Indonesia will also promote film production cooperation through the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) to explore opportunities in the Malay and Indonesian language film market.

FIMI is a government effort to attract investors in film and TV production to carry out film-related activities in Malaysia.

Separately, Annuar welcomed Indonesia’s initiative to organise an international conference in Bali in October involving third-world countries to discuss the creative economy.

Meanwhile, Sandiaga said a delegation from Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry will make a reciprocal visit to act on matters that had been discussed.

“We also hope to expand cooperation and create jobs in the creative economy sector,” he said. - Bernama