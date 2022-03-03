M’sia logs 115 Covid-19 fatalities, highest in five months

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 115 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 32,942.

Thirty-six of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The state with the highest deaths was Johor (25), followed by Sabah (24), Selangor (18), Kedah (8), Negeri Sembilan (8), Perak (7), Pahang (6), Kuala Lumpur (6), Kelantan (4), Pulau Pinang (3), Melaka (2), Perlis (2), Sarawak (1), Terengganu (1).

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 27,500 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,496,090.