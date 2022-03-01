M’sia logs 75 new Covid-19 fatalities, highest since October 2021

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 75 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 32,749.

Twenty of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The state with the highest death toll was Selangor (22) followed by Johor (13), Sabah (11), Kedah (7), Perak (7), Kelantan (3), Melaka (3), Pulau Pinang (3), Terengganu (2), Negeri Sembilan (1), Pahang (1), Sarawak (1), Kuala Lumpur (1).

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 23,100 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,442,736.