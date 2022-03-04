M’sia logs 86 Covid-19 deaths, 32,467 new cases

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 86 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 33,028.

Thirty-eight of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The higher number of new deaths were reported in Johor (20), followed by Perak (11), Kedah (9), Malacca (7), Sabah (7), Pahang (6), Kuala Lumpur (6), Kelantan (5), Pulau Pinang (4), Selangor (4), Putrajaya (3), Perlis (2), Sarawak (1) and Terengganu (1).

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 32,467 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,528,557.