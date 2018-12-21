M’sia lost out on 20 years of high-tech industry growth, says Kluang MP

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has missed 20 years of growth in the high-tech industry and is today ill-equipped to compete in this sector, Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi has said.

When Malaysia first ventured into information technology industry in 1998, there were no high-tech zones in China.

“Yet, today, they are at least 20 years ahead of us,” she said in a statement after visiting the Jinan High-tech Industrial Development Zone in the Chinese province of Shandong with a group of delegates led by DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang.

Wong said Malaysia fell back in this sector due to poor government policies and corruption.

“The high-tech zone has attracted local and overseas talents to stay on in their career and explore their opportunity there,” she said. “What Malaysia should focus from now on is to create an ecosystem that is innovation-friendly.

“The government should not only focus on offering incentive to industry player, but there are other aspects as well, such as talent recruitment and retention, adoption and acceleration of technology by the market, consumer awareness, financial facilities, competitive environment and an environment which allows level playing field among market players, as well as the sustainability of the general innovation economy.”

Wong also said TalentsCorp latest data showed that there were a 20% increase of overseas Malaysian talents returning home this year compared to last year.

“After the May 9 election, many overseas Malaysians are exploring the possibility of returning to the homeland,” she added.

The group of delegation consists of state escos, members of parliament and state assemblymen. They are Tan Hong Pin (Johor State EXCO), Kerk Chee Yee (Melaka State EXCO), Fong Kui Lun (MP for Bukit Bintang), Wong ShuQi (MP for Kluang), Lim Lip Eng (MP for Kepong), Thomas Su Keong Siong (MP for Kampar), Alice Lau Kiong Yan (MP for Lanang), Ean Yong Hian Wah (Selangor state assemblyman) and Ronnie Liu Tian Khiew (Selangor state assemblyman).