M’sia on China’s Covid vaccine priority list: PM

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia should be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine fast as it is on China’s priority list of recipients, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said yesterday.

He said China is expected to complete full clinical trials by the end of this year.

Malaysia has also agreed to participate in the global Covid-19 vaccine plan, Covax, Muhyiddin said at a media conference yesterday.

On top of having to pay RM42 million to participate in the Covax plan, the government will bear an additional cost of RM600 million to buy the vaccine, he said.

The prime minister said the country will negotiate the amount to be paid to Covax as currently the price per dose has been set at approximately US$20 (RM83).

Earlier, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein announced that China had put Malaysia on the priority list for its Covid-19 vaccine.

“We welcome and appreciate China’s commitment to provide us with its vaccine,” the foreign minister announced at a joint news conference after a bilateral meeting with his visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi here.

“We also welcome China’s agreement to encourage Chinese enterprises to establish all-round cooperation with Malaysian partners in vaccine research, development and distribution.”

The country, Hishammuddin said, is also monitoring closely the vaccine’s development, adding that getting it is the government’s high priority.

He said China has announced that the vaccine is being developed and could be ready for use by the general public as early as November.

“The visit (by Wang) to Kuala Lumpur is a new platform for us to make sure that we are not left behind in vaccine cooperation and coordination.”