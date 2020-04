JOHOR BARU: The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) has helped to market 160 tonnes of pineapples produced by affected farmers in Johor since the Movement Control Act (MCO), its director-general Ruhaida Mashhor said today.

According to her, the board has managed to market 100 tonnes of Moris pineapple variety cultivated by LPNM registered farmers since the MCO via collaboration with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and manufacturers.

“In addition to the 100 tonnes of Moris pineapple, LPNM also helps to market 60 tonnes of MD2 and Josapine varieties that encountered problems in transportation and marketing by delivering the pineapple to wholesalers in the Klang Valley, north and east coast,“ she said in a statement today.

Of the 100 tonnes of Moris pineapple said Rohaida, 60 tonnes were sent to a canning plant in Batu Pahat while another 40 tonnes were delivered to Fama Operations Center in Johor, Malacca, Dengkil and Selayang for markets in selected regulated fresh markets in Peninsular Malaysia.

She said the board’s initiative in helping the farmers especially in the marketing of Moris pineapple was due to market constraints faced by the pineapple variety throughout the MCO.

This was due to the pineapple variety being more concentrated on the menu and cuisine segment for consumers as well as the hospitality sector. — Bernama