KUCHING: Malaysia’s strategic position within Asean makes it a popular transit point for syndicates to bring in drugs to the region, according to Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director, Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh.

He said this in reference to the police’s recent busting of a drug syndicate which used Johor as a transit hub for the international market, with 2.06 tonnes of syabu worth RM103.2 million seized.

This made it the largest drug seizure by the country’s police to date – enough to supply to 10.3 million users in the region.

He said the drugs were believed to have been smuggled in via the sea route from the Golden Triangle area near the Thai, Laos and Myanmar borders, before being exported again.

“The drugs are smuggled into Malaysia before being repackaged and exported to neighboring countries like Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Australia,“ he said during a press conference after a working visit to the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters, here today.

Also present were Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Azman Yusuf, NCID deputy director Datuk Abdul Razak Md Zin and Sarawak NCID chief Supt Sahar Abdul Latif.

Mohmad said the syndicate exported the drugs to neighbouring countries such as Singapore due to higher market prices and more lucrative returns compared to Malaysia.

“These syndicates are also very cunning, they use various tactics to prevent authorities from detecting them.

“However, I believe that with the close cooperation between the Malaysian police and international drug agencies from neighbouring countries, we are able to take quick action to cripple the syndicates,“ he added. — Bernama