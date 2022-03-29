M’sia prepared to assist UK, Europe over oil supply crisis

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) is prepared to assist the United Kingdom and Europe over their impending edible seed oil supply crisis, Datuk Zuraida Kamarudin (pix) said today.

The British media recently indicated that the UK would run into a cooking oil crisis in weeks as the seed oil supply was choked due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We are deeply concerned over the situation in UK and Europe following the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. And therefore, should the UK and other European nations need our assistance, we are ready to assist with supplying edible palm oil or cooking oil for their domestic and manufacturing needs,“ she said in a statement today.

Zuraida then pointed out that the Malaysian palm oil sustainability fully adheres to the Malaysian Palm Oil

Certification Council (MPOCC), which is based on the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) standards, and consistent with the international Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) requirements.

“We see this as a humanitarian need as Russia and Ukraine jointly supply 70 per cent of sunflower cooking oil to the world.

“Despite the anti-palm oil propaganda by some Western nations, and while we do not condone this misleading protectionist and distorted propaganda, we still want to offer our assistance in this trying time,“ she added.

She also stressed that Malaysia has long battled against Western anti-palm oil propaganda, and it is time for MPIC to put this to rest.

“We are ready to offer immediate assistance as we do not want to see any country suffer from a cooking oil supply crisis when Malaysia is one of the biggest palm oil producers in the world,“ she said.