M’sia ready to assist in SAR mission of sunken Thai navy ship: Mohamad Hasan

KUALA TERENGANU: The Ministry of Defence is ready to mobilise a search and rescue team if required following the sinking of Thai navy ship ‘HTMS Sukhothai’, during a storm in the Gulf of Thailand on Sunday (Dec 18).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) said the country’s Navy chief had contacted his counterpart in Thailand to offer the assistance.

“The Thai side informed that the situation is still under control and they can still manage it themselves. But we are ready at any time to help... Press the button and we will be there,“ he told reporters after visiting a relief centre for flood victims set up at SK Banggol Peradong here, today.

He said the Malaysian government also expressed its sadness over the incident.

The HTMS Sukhothai carrying 105 sailors suffered engine damage during bad weather and sank about 20 nautical miles off the Prachuap Khiri Khan province at around 11.30 pm (local time) on Sunday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 75 sailors were rescued with one sailor found alive on Tuesday. The rescue teams recovered the bodies of six missing sailors on the same day. - Bernama