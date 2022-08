PETALING JAYA: The health ministry reported 15 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total four cases were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Yesterday’s death toll was the highest since April 20, when the country recorded 16 Covid-19 deaths.

Johor recorded four deaths while there were three deaths each in Melaka and Perak.

There were two deaths in Sabah while Selangor, Sabah and Sarawak each recorded one death.