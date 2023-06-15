M’sia reiterates support for Palestine, condemns desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has reiterated its support for the struggle of the Palestinian people and strongly condemned the unlawful actions of the Israeli army, their human rights violations and desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar conveyed this message to the Grand Imam of Al Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Dr Ekrima Sabri, who paid him a visit at his office here today.

Mohd Na’im said Malaysia had always been consistent in fighting for the rights of the Palestinian people centred on justice and was against any issue of violence and cruelty.

“I also affirm our undivided support for the Palestinian people and their struggle for independence from the illegal Israeli occupation.

“Support is also given to achieve the aspiration to establish an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders and with Jerusalem as its capital,“ he said in a press conference after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ekrima Sabri expressed his appreciation to Malaysia for always supporting and helping Palestine in any situation.

He also emphasised that the responsibility of protecting the Al-Aqsa Mosque lies with all Muslims and not just the Palestinians.

“This is because Al-Aqsa Mosque is highly revered much like Masjidil Haram and Masjid Nabawi,“ he said, adding that the media also plays an important role in spreading information on Palestine and anything that happens there.

Sheikh Dr Ekrima Sabri’s media conference was translated by the Special Officer to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Syed Amru Syed Abdullah. - Bernama