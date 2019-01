PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian and Singapore Foreign Ministers will meet in the island nation on Jan 8 to discuss issues arising between the two countries, including airspace and maritime boundaries.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) said that during a meeting between Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, various issues will be discussed, among others, the Seletar Airport instrument landing system (ILS) and the encroachment of the waters off Pantai Tuas.

“They will discuss all relevant issues,” he said in a press conference after the signing ceremony between the Malaysian government and MASwings Sdn Bhd (MASwings) here today.

The dispute between Malaysia and Singapore over the implementation of the ILS, a landing navigation aid to guide aircraft to a runway, began late last year and Malaysia wanted Singapore to withdraw its plans to implement ILS or change its flight path to the Seletar Airport.

Loke reportedly said the aviation route for the system would have a major impact on the development in the Pasir Gudang area following the height restriction in the area.

Loke also said the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) would investigate the alleged encroachment of Pasir Gudang’s airspace in Johor by aircraft flying into the Seletar Airport as reported by the media today.

A local daily (Berita Harian) today reported several aircraft were seen hovering in Malaysia’s airspace before landing at the Seletar Airport following the enforcement of ILS yesterday (Jan 3).

The airport is located about two kilometres from Pasir Gudang.

Malaysia has declared the establishment of a permanent Restricted Area for the purpose of military activities over Pasir Gudang effective Jan 2, published by CAAM in its Notice to Airmen (Notam) on Dec 25, last year. — Bernama