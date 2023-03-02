M’sia-S’pore to strengthen cooperation in data protection, cyber security and digital economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The 6th Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) on Information and Communications Cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore today highlighted the cordial relations and strong cooperation of the two countries in personal data protection, cyber security and digital economy.

The Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) and the Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information, in a joint statement, said this was in light of the renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s introductory visit to Singapore last Monday.

Hosted by Malaysia this year, the JCM was co-chaired by KKD secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information permanent secretary Joseph Leong.

The statement said during the JCM, Mohammad and Leong shared their perspectives on the importance of digitalisation as Malaysia and Singapore’s economies transition to the endemic phase of COVID-19, as well as each government’s public outreach and engagement activities during the pandemic.

“Malaysia and Singapore continue to recognise the JCM as a useful platform for enhancing bilateral collaboration, addressing key challenges and most crucially, accelerating economic recovery following COVID-19.

“Both countries share the view that the rising uptake of digital technologies during the pandemic demonstrates an opportunity to bolster digital economies and improve corporate and individual connectivity. Consequently, the need for a safe and secure online space has grown in importance,” the statement said, adding that the next JCM would be hosted by Singapore in 2024.

In the same statement, Mohammad said Malaysia was committed to driving a digital economy that was inclusive, progressive, equitable and sustainable for the betterment of its people, as it firmly believed the digital economy was a crucial foundation for economic recovery during this period.

“The meeting’s discussions on the future of digital information and communications cooperation, as well as in areas of data protection between the two countries, have been very interesting and productive, and we have made significant strides toward achieving our shared visions and objectives,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leong said Singapore welcomed the continued close cooperation with Malaysia to harness the benefits, at the same time tackling the challenges, of the evolving digital space, including through its discussions at the JCM and the recently signed MoU on personal data protection, cyber security and digital economy.

“We share common interests in creating a safer online space for our citizens, facilitating cross-border connectivity and data flows for our businesses, and growing our digital economy,” he added.

In conjunction with the JCM, Malaysia will also host the 14th Muzika Ekstravaganza tomorrow, an annual variety co-production by Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) and Singapore’s Mediacorp.

The event will be graced by Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pic) and Singapore Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo. - Bernama