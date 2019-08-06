M’sia should do more to combat human trafficking: Human rights expert

PETALING JAYA: Thai human rights expert Patchareeboon Sakulpitakphon recommends that Malaysia follow Thailand in its bid to combat human trafficking.

He suggests that the police work closely and in tandem with civil society organisations (CSOs), NGOs and social welfare and human development ministry personnel so that while the police focus on the investigation, the other agencies can work on areas like protection, etc.

Former Principal Assistant Director Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants division SAC Datuk Maszley Minhad welcomed the idea.

“We don’t have that kind of collaboration yet and I don’t see any harm in approaching the CSOs and NGOs. We need informers and people are more at ease in giving information to these organisations because they are approachable as opposed to uniform personnel,“ said Maszley.