M’sia strongly condemns Israeli attack in Al-Aqsa: FM Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia strongly condemns the audacious actions of the Israeli soldiers who encroached the Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday, and attacked the Palestinians including medical workers and journalists.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said the shameful and inhumane actions of the Israeli soldiers were very much regretted and should never have happened in the first place, especially on a Friday, whatmore when Muslims were observing the holy month of Ramadan.

“The Israeli soldiers also targetted women, this is an unacceptable act of brutality,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Saifuddin noted that Malaysia will continue advocating the fate and well-being of the Palestinians.

At least 153 Palestinians were injured following clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians when the soldiers entered the mosque compound after the dawn prayers on Friday. — Bernama