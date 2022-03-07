M’sia studying methods to administer Covid vaccine orally

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia through the National Vaccine Development Roadmap (PPVN) is developing methods to administer Covid-19 vaccine orally or using nasal spray, said Science, Technology and Innovation Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim.

He said the different methods of adminitering the vaccine were being studied because there were people who were afraid of needles which might prevent them from getting their Covid-19 vaccine.

“...therefore, among the methods that are being developed is administering the vaccine orally or using nasal spray,” he said in response to a supplementary question from Wong Kah Woh (PH-Ipoh Timur) during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Ahmad Amzad explained that PPVN would not be focusing solely on the production of Covid-19 vaccine, but also the development of other vaccines for humans.

He said currently, Malaysia only had the capacity to produce vaccines for animals.

On the local vaccine candidates, Ahmad Amzad said there were some that had passed the pre-clinical phase and would be tested on humans.

“InsyaAllah, based on the research that has been carried out, we will have our first Covid-19 vaccine candidate in 2024,” he said. — Bernama