M’sia-Thailand CPOPC negotiations to be finalised after Thai election: Fadillah

KUCHING: Malaysia will finalise the negotiations with Thailand to become a member of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) after Thailand completes its general election, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix).

Fadillah who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister said, to date, Malaysia and Indonesia had agreed to join CPOPC which is aimed at voicing out trade restriction issues that have been discriminated against oil palm and rubber producers to the Asean level.

“The date to go to Thailand to discuss this matter has not been determined yet as it is more appropriate to wait for the completion of the general election...if there is a change (in government), (we are) worried that it would not finalise what we had negotiated,” he told the media after the ‘Juh Bekpes’ programme with youths here, today.

On Feb 28, 2023, Fadillah invited Thailand to join CPOPC as a member considering that the voice on the issue of oil palm and rubber producing countries would be stronger if the three countries worked together collectively.

A CPOPC ministerial meeting will be held in May with Malaysia being the chairman this year.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the level of foreign workers entry into Malaysia is improving with almost 80 per cent capacity of companies nationwide fulfilled, following the government’s policy implementation to facilitate the foreign workers’ entry.

Nevertheless, he said Sarawak is still facing problems to bring in Indonesian workers to the state.

“Indonesian workers who want to enter Sarawak must fulfil several conditions. Thus, they (Indonesia) do not allow workers to enter the state. To resolve this issue, we will discuss with the state government to look at the best approach to facilitate their entry,” he added. - Bernama