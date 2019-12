CYBERJAYA: Malaysia as the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec 2020) will advance towards inclusive and sustainable trade and investment, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking (pix).

He said this would result in the economic growth in tandem with the well- being of the people.

“Special focus will be on optimising digital economy and technology for women empowerment.

“The focus will also be on youth development, ageing population and creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs, start-ups and social enterprises,” he said in his speech at the launching of Apec 2020 here, today.