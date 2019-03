PUTRAJAYA: In marking Commonwealth Day today, Malaysia said it will continue to contribute to the Commonwealth in areas such as prevention of violent extremism, peace and security, trade, sustainable development and empowerment of women and youth.

“Malaysia looks forward to further upholding the values and principles of the Commonwealth towards the achievement of global peace and security, sustainable economic growth and social development,” the Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, said in a statement.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia, as a member of the Commonwealth Secretariat Countering Violent Extremism Unit Steering Group, along with the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Commonwealth Society, is organising the ‘Commonwealth Youth Dialogue Conference: Youth Workshop on International Peace and Security and Building Community Resilience from the Ground Up’, in Kuala Lumpur from April 2 to 5.

In the area of trade and women empowerment, Malaysia hosted the ‘Workshop on Inclusive Trade in the Commonwealth’, which was jointly organised with the Commonwealth Secretariat and the International Trade Centre (ITC) in January this year, it said.

This year’s Commonwealth Day carries the theme ‘A Connected Commonwealth’.

This year also commemorates the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, which groups 53 countries. — Bernama